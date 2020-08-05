Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Head and She's "Not OK"

Reign Disick is ready for his close-up.

The 5-year-old debuted his new look on mom Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram this Tuesday. In the pic, he stood with one hand brushing over his short locks and the other behind his back, giving off the confidence that comes with a fresh haircut.

Kourtney captioned the photo, "I am not ok," and girl, same.

Little Reign has grown out his hair for much of his five years on this earth, which explains the mixed reaction to the bold move. Many of the Poosh creator's followers shared their shock and excitement, including Kacey Musgraves and Hailey Bieber, who replied with words of adoration.

Kardashian family friend Simon Huck commented, "I'm shook but also LIVING for the new look," to which Kourt replied, "I love it."

When one commenter asked if the mom of three kept some of the hair, she said, "It will be with me forever."