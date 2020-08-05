9 H&M Items We're Obsessed With This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You heard it here first: H&M has the best new arrivals this week. These end-of-summer finds are perfect for soaking up those last rays. Plus, as always, they're über-affordable.
Between breezy tanks, comfy joggers, statement accessories and more, you can't go wrong with these buys. So below, shop the H&M items we're obsessed with this week. They'll be sure to become your new wardrobe staples.
Tie-front Ribbed Top
This top, available in black or white, is both sexy and sweet. We're digging the ruffle trim.
Puff-sleeved Smocked Blouse
This pretty floral blouse has a smocked body and puff sleeves. Plus, it ties in pretty bow at the back. You can pair it with a matching skirt if you'd like.
Smocked Cotton Top
This sweet cotton top is breezy for hot summer days. It also comes in yellow.
Cotton-blend Joggers
Is there such thing as too many joggers? These look rather classy, we'd say. They come in four other colors too.
Embroidered Cotton Camisole
Check out the attention to detail on this cami! We love the embroidery and pom pom trim. You can also buy it in white.
Lace-trimmed Sweater
This sweater in an amazing turquoise hue will transition flawlessly into fall. We're loving the lace neckline and slouchy fit.
Multi-strand Necklace
How pretty is this necklace? It gives you the layered look without having to put in any effort.
Waist Belt
This faux-leather belt looks more expensive than it actually is. We adore its buckle.
Soft-cup Lace Push-up Bra
If you want a push-up effect without the uncomfortable underwire, look no further than this lace bra. It comes in several different shades.
