Monica Lewinsky Joins Twitter, Reveals Her Mission to Stop Cyberbullying for Good

Better late than never, right?

Monica Lewinsky is just the latest famous face to hop on board the Twitter train in 2014.

The 41-year-old made her debut on the social media platform earlier today with the following tweet, "#HereWeGo."

She then followed up the hashtag with "excited (and nervous) to speak to #Under30Summit" and updated her profile bio to read: "social activist. public speaker. contributor to vanity fair. knitter of things without sleeves."

Lewinsky attended the Under 30 Summit earlier today to speak about the "scourge of harassment in the digital age" in front of a packed crowd in Philadelphia.

She revealed that she is hoping to launch a "cultural revolution" against online bullying in her first-ever public speech.