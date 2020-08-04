Vanderpump Rules Star Danica Dow Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend

Danica Dow has found herself in some relationship drama off camera.

E! News can confirm the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR assistant manager filed—and was granted—a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Brett Willis on Monday, Aug. 3.

Details about what led up to the order are unavailable at this time. After news broke, however, Brett released an exclusive statement to E! News.

"I want to handle this amicably. We got in an argument at a house party. We're around a lot of her girlfriends and I'm sure it looked like I was the bad guy. It was nothing physical, but it was an aggressive argument on both sides," he shared with E! News. "For me, I want her to retract everything. We work at the same establishment and I want us to be able to work and keep it professional and amicable. Our relationship was toxic and it's not there anymore. I still love her, but I also have to look out for myself."

Although Brett was not a regular cast member on the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, he did serve as a bartender at SUR restaurant.

In addition, fans will recall when Lisa Vanderpump put Danica on a two-week suspension from the restaurant after getting physical with Brett. Bravo had no comment on the legal drama.

As of press time, Danica does not have any pictures of her ex on Instagram. As for Brett, his last photo posts with Danica were from November 2019 when they traveled to The Breaking Bad Experience in Los Angeles. They also celebrated Halloween together, in which they dressed up as Roger and Jessica Rabbit for one party.