Rob Kardashian Enjoys Dinner Date With Instagram Model Aileen Gisselle

Back in the dating game? That just might be the case for Rob Kardashian!
On Monday evening, the 33-year-old was spotted on what appeared to be a dinner date with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle. She posted a video of Rob—who was all smiles as she filmed him—with a heart-filled super-zoom filter to her IG Stories.
Aileen, who has more than 256,000 followers on Instagram, later posted a snapshot of socks from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's designer line, Arthur George.
Rob himself didn't share anything of the dinner, but he does follow Aileen on Instagram.
As it turns out, the two have something major in common: they're both parents! Aileen frequently posts photos of her daughter to Instagram—something Rob has begun to do more often ever since he made his return to social media in July.
As E! readers surely know, Rob and his ex fiancée Blac Chyna welcomed their now three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian back in Nov. 2016.
Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian recently told E!'s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop he's doing pretty well these days following his social media comeback.
In fact, just hours before Aileen's Instagram Story, Khloe's bro shared a rare shirtless selfie. Donning a necklace and a Los Angeles Rams bucket hat, Rob was lounging next to a crystal-clear pool with views of a sprawling golf course.
Rob captioned the post with a quote from The Dark Knight Rises' Bane: "I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!"
The photo received a number of complimentary comments, including from older sis Kourtney Kardashian.
Rob also posted two separate pictures of the pool, noting he had a good weekend in one and writing "God's work ‼️" on another.
So while Rob's relationship status may be up in the air, one thing's for certain: he's continuing his comeback!
