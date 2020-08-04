Rob Kardashian Enjoys Dinner Date With Instagram Model Aileen Gisselle

Back in the dating game? That just might be the case for Rob Kardashian!

On Monday evening, the 33-year-old was spotted on what appeared to be a dinner date with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle. She posted a video of Rob—who was all smiles as she filmed him—with a heart-filled super-zoom filter to her IG Stories.

Aileen, who has more than 256,000 followers on Instagram, later posted a snapshot of socks from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's designer line, Arthur George.

Rob himself didn't share anything of the dinner, but he does follow Aileen on Instagram.

As it turns out, the two have something major in common: they're both parents! Aileen frequently posts photos of her daughter to Instagram—something Rob has begun to do more often ever since he made his return to social media in July.