JoJo Siwa Introduces Her "Amazing" New Boyfriend in Must-See TikTok

JoJo Siwa has officially revealed her new beau.
The teenage internet sensation announced she's in a relationship with Mark Bontempo. If Mark's last name sounds familiar it's because he's the little brother of social media star Madison Bontempo.
Taking to TikTok over the weekend, JoJo confirmed the news about her boyfriend with a cute video. "Meet Mark," she captioned her post, along with a smiley face.
In the short clip, the two were dancing to Mozzy's "Famous (I'm the One)" while dressed up in each other's clothing. JoJo rocked her boyfriend's skinny jeans, a cream-colored sweater, black jacket and dad hat. Mark, on the other hand, went full out and put on the YouTuber's signature lewk, which included a glittery bow, bedazzled jacket, multicolored skirt, hot pink tights and matching over-the-top sneakers.
Making their romance even more official? Mark uploaded his own TikTok video with JoJo and used the hashtag #NationalGirlfriendDay.
In his post, Mark re-shared one of JoJo's older TikTok videos. In it, the former Dance Moms star played the popular "put a finger down" game and revealed she wasn't single when it came time to respond to that question.
Mark reacted to JoJo's video and captioned his post, "If it's not me you have some explaining to do." Before his clip ended, he smiled and pointed the camera to the internet personality, who was sitting next to him the whole time.
Earlier this month, JoJo opened up about her relationship with her mother on her podcast, Success With Jess.
"I already have it but next would be Derek Shepard or Zac Efron," the teen answered when asked if she had a "dream boyfriend." Despite giving a glimpse into her romance, JoJo kept quiet about Mark's identity.
She also admitted that this was one part of her life she was hiding from her followers.
"Do I have any secrets? Yes. Actually the other day I was priding myself on how honest I am with the world and how I have no secrets. And then I was like, 'Um, but what about a few of my things?' A couple of secrets," she explained, to which her mom said, "your boyfriend?"
"He's amazing and I couldn't have imagined anyone better," JoJo replied.
Back in June, the Dance Moms alum shared the same sentiments in a candid interview with Seventeen.
"I'm really in the public light and the thing is like, I don't care," she explained. "That's a side of my life that I can keep public or I can keep private."
However, she pointed out that "it's really up to" her boyfriend if he wanted her to reveal his identity to her fanbase... and the world.
"Honestly he's a dream," she continued. "Really, truly unreal and I'm so happy."
Now that the two have gone public with their romance, it's only a matter of time before they give their followers more insight into their relationship.