Chrishell Stause Reacts to Being Mistaken for Justin Hartley's First Wife

Chrishell Stause wasn't going to let this case of mistaken identity go unnoticed.

Over the weekend, the Selling Sunset star found herself browsing the Internet when she came across a photo of herself.

This time, however, the article wasn't about her. Instead, it was about Lindsay Korman-Hartley replacing Kelly Monaco on ABC's long-running soap opera General Hospital.

What's the big deal? Well, in case you didn't put two and two together, This Is Us star Justin Hartley used to be married to both Lindsay and Chrishell. In other words, a publication made a serious boo-boo by using a photo of the wrong ex-wife. So what's a woman supposed to do? Set the record straight on social media, of course.

"Wrong ex wife," Chrishell shared on Twitter Sunday afternoon when sharing a link to the article that, as of press time, still featured an incorrect photo.

Perhaps Chrishell will have her story told once a new season of Selling Sunset premieres later this month.