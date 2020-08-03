Al Roker Reveals What He Misses Most About Filming TODAY Show Pre-Pandemic

Al Roker's new book looks to the past, but the TODAY show weatherman has the future on his mind, too!

This is certainly the case for one of his favorite parts of TODAY—interacting with fans in the quintessential 30 Rock plaza—which he hasn't been able to do amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he explained to E!'s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop Monday.

While Al misses seeing his coworkers, it's the fans that he hopes he's able to reunite with in the future.

"And I don't know...I don't think we'll be able to do that really, at least until there's a vaccine," Al said, describing the fans as "part of our family in a sense."

The name of his new book was even inspired by TODAY's fans!

"It's called You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success," Al told Justin. "The title is basically because, every day at the TODAY show, I'll show up—pre-pandemic obviously—go outside, shake hands, say hi to folks, and every day, somebody will say, 'Oh my gosh, you look so much better in person.'"