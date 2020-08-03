NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Fuel Your Shoe Addiction With Sam Edelman's up to 60% off Sale

Shop sandals, booties and more at a steep discount.

By Carolin Lehmann 03 Aug, 2020 6:13 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-comm: Sam Edelman Up to 60% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're as obsessed with Sam Edelman shoes as we are (and own as many pairs), you're not going to want to miss out on this sale: Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 60% off on its already discounted Sam Edelman shoes. This flash sale ends in three days, so be sure to hurry and shop now!

Below, our favorite finds from the sale, from sandals to booties.

read
Today's Best Sales: Farmacy, Foreo, Kate Somerville & More

Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Snake Embossed Sandal

These summer-ready sandals have a funky snake embossed heel. Their leather construction will hold up nicely.

$120
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Prina Riding Boot

How stunning are these leather riding boots that come in black or brown? They have a timeless style and cool studs.

$150
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Is Mistaken for Justin Hartley's First Wife

2
Breaking

Tayshia Adams to Replace Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

3

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show Producer Recalls "Culture of Fear"

Sam Edelman Stacie Snake Embossed Sandal

These on-trend snake-embossed sandals have the perfect comfortable heel height. Plus, their insole is padded for comfort.

$140
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Genovia Croc Embossed Woven Slide Sandal

The caning-style weave on these sandals is super casual for a day out in the sun. Plus, their croc-textured footbed is super comfortable.

$90
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Hazel Snakeskin Embossed Pump

These classic stilettos come in an on-trend snakeskin print. Their pointed toe elongates your legs.

$140
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Clara Mule

These leather mules shine with a gold open weave. They're perfect for the office.

$100
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flat

Make a splash in these hot pink ballet flats. They have a cute logo charm and satin construction. 

$100
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Lior Loafer

These work-ready loafers come in a unique blush gold hue. Check out their polished horsebit hardware and leather construction.

$120
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Hilty Bootie

You'll get so much use out of these classic booties with a walkable heel. Their pointed toe and uniquely-shaped heel bring the drama.

$160
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Hai Knee High Boot

Make a statement in these knee high boots in a snake print. They completely make a simple outfit.

$240
$140
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Stacie Sandal

These sandals gives you a height boost while remaining super comfortable. Their criss-cross straps are super flattering.

$120
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, shop 18 items to create a comfy, ergonomic home office. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Is Mistaken for Justin Hartley's First Wife

2
Breaking

Tayshia Adams to Replace Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

3

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show Producer Recalls "Culture of Fear"

4

Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives His Frank Opinion of the Cats Movie

5
Exclusive

Christina Anstead Reacts to Tarek El Moussa’s Engagement