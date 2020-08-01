Britney Spears' Dad Speaks Out About Her Conservatorship and the #FreeBritney Movement

Britney Spears' dad isn't holding back his thoughts.

Jamie Spears opened up about his daughter's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement in a candid interview with The Post on Saturday, August 1. According to the publication, the pop star's father described the call to #FreeBritney as "a joke."

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he told the publication. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Jamie also addressed claims that he has been taking money from his daughter's estate. "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something," he said.

In terms of the "Stronger" singer's passionate fanbase, Jamie explained that some have taken things too far.

"People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It's horrible. We don't want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter," he expressed, with the outlet noting he got emotional.