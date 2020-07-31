Bachelor Nation's Bekah Martinez Claps Back After Being Told Her Daughter Is “Too Old” to Breastfeed

Bekah Martinez will not let people mommy-shame her.

The former Bachelor contestant is now a mother of two, and while she's no longer on a reality TV show, there's not much the star won't share with the public. From breastfeeding to body hair, Bekah has previously explained that she hopes her candor on these topics helps removes the stigma from them.

This is part of the reason why she recently shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Ruth, 1, and newborn son, Franklin. She captioned the pic, "Just doin' my mom thing."

Though some of her followers expressed support for Bekah, a few people criticized her for continuing to breastfeed her 17-month-old daughter. "She's too old and is going to have psychological issues when she's older," one person commented.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, the Chatty Broads host clapped back, "My daughter is NOT EVEN 18 MONTHS and I'm already getting comments like this."