Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview: 13 Items to Add to Your List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you as excited about the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as we are? There are quite a few items in Nordstrom's preview of the sale that we have our eyes on. You can check them out below.
So, are you wondering when these deals will finally become available to you? Well, the preview sale starts July 6. Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts on July 12, and the sale opens to everyone on July 28, running through August 8.
In the meantime, remember to use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you can't wait for the start of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale , check out these great deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview below.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
It is so difficult to find a Barefoot Dreams throw blanket. They are that popular. Finding one on sale is a can't-miss opportunity for some cozy softness.
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Hair Care Set
E! shoppers know how much we adore the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. It is truly a miracle hair treatment, but if you want to take your haircare to the next level, add more Olaplex products to your routine. This set includes the Bond Maitenance shampoo and conditioner too. It's a $126 value, but you can get this bundle of all three products for $84.
Oribe Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
We love a good deal and we love Oribe. This dry shampoo is a game changer (and it smells beautiful). If you're wondering how to transform your curling ironed strands into hair with a natural-looking, social media influencer approved, texture, you need to spritz on the Gold Lust Dry Texturizing Spray. Your hair will be getting a lot of compliments. Trust us. This set is valued at $169, but you can nab the pair for just $64.
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Uggs do not go on sale often enough and they're always a good purchase. Ugg slippers have unbeatable comfort and support. This pair has a hard rubber sole, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor wear. Nordstrom has these in six gorgeous colors. You'll end up wearing these every day, all day.
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
If you like to nurse your cup of coffee, but you get annoyed when it loses its temperature, you need the Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set. It uses induction energy to heat up the bottom of the coffee mug so your beverage stays the perfect temperature and you can take your time sipping throughout the morning.
This modern-looking mug comes with a special charger that uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug.
Spanx OnCore High Waist Mid Thigh Shaper Shorts
This light yet powerful shapewear provides comfort and smoothing without squeezing. Wearing these shorts is also a great way to prevent thigh chafing throughout the day and there are a few colors to choose from.
Wolf Caroline Travel Jewelry Case
Now that we're all traveling again, that means we will take our jewelry with us on the go. Don't worry about losing your rings or untangling your necklaces. Keep your jewelry organized and separated with necklace hooks, ring rolls, and other compartments.
7 For All Mankind Dojo Tailorless Flare Leg Jeans
Flare jeans are back, but there's no need to break the bank looking for a new pair. These are 50% off during the preview sale, which is an unbelievable deal.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
We couldn't resist throwing another Barefoot Dreams blanket on this list just to emphasize that they are so tough to find and it's so rare when they go on sale. Plus, how fun is this animal print? There are plenty of prints to choose from too.
Sweaty Betty Swifie Running Cap
Sun protection is so essential and wearing a cap when your outside is a great way to protect your skin and hair. This lightweight hat has an elasticized strap, so you can adjust it to find the perfect fit for you.
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Dyson vacuums are simply the best, but we have to admit that they're a little pricey. This is certainly an investment for your home, but it is so worth it.
MAC Cosmetics Travel Size Lipstick Set
It's always a good call to have some lipstick options in your handbag. This limited-edition set from MAC has five travel-size lipsticks in retro matte and creme sheen.
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter rainboots are such a reliable classic. They're great in the rain or in the snow.
If you're looking for more great fashion (including some styles at Nordstrom) check out our breakdown of the looks from this week's The Bachelorette episode. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!
—Originally published Aug. 3, 2020 at 3 AM PT.