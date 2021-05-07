This $30 Strapless Maxi Dress Has 6,200 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As you probably know by now, we're big fans of hunting out fab Amazon fashion finds, like this $27 bodycon dress with 1,134 5-star Amazon reviews, this $18 button tank with 1,000 5-star Amazon reviews, or this $28 swimsuit with 3,450 5-star Amazon reviews. We just found another fantastic deal and had to share this $30 strapless maxi dress with 6,200 5-star Amazon reviews!
The dress is made by Yidarton, who offers a variety of comfy, breezy, summer-friendly silhouettes, but this dress is by far our favorite. It's made of a breathable cotton blend that's soft and lightweight, so much so that the brand recommends you hand wash it and hang it to dry. It's strapless and skims your bod without being body con, giving you room to move, even on summer's hottest days.
Not only is it available in a range of sizes from S to XL, but it also comes in 11 different colorways, including a black flowered pattern, on-trend tie dye, white with palm leaves, and many more!
Yidarton Strapless Boho Maxi Dress
Made of breezy, breathable cotton and available in 11 summer-friendly prints and patterns, this dress is a great versatile piece that you can dress up or down. Just make sure you hand wash it and hang it to dry to ensure it lives in your wardrobe for a long time!
But we're not the only ones who think this dress is awesome. There's a ton of five-star reviews that sing its praises all day long.
"This is SUCH a cute dress," exclaimed one reviewer. "It fits perfect, I even think the small could have passed since the waistband is elastic and the dress is pretty flowy. The BEST part: the length fits me even with flats!! The size I bought is definitely for shorter girls. The fabric is soft and the cut is perfect for a casual summer dress. I would buy this again...! The navy blue print covers the dress enough that it does not seem see through, even though it's lightweight."
"It's absolutely perfect," shared another. "I'm SO in love with the material. It is the perfect weight of fabric to feel not cheap but also not heavy enough to be too hot to wear during the hot summer! I wear sandals and it barely drags the ground, which is unbelievable because being 5'3" EVERYTHING is too long, but I was pleasantly surprised to find that it's perfect! I've had a ton of compliments on it! I highly recommend!!"
And as another reviewer put it, "I just received this dress and it's beautiful; can be dressed up or worn very casual. The dress is very lightweight and soft. I washed it and hung it to dry straight from the package and it still looks great. It doesn't even look like it needs to be ironed. The fit is very nice, not snug but not too loose. Very flowing. Great deal! I immediately got online and ordered the dress in green."
—Originally published on Aug. 3, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT