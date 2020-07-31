BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Welcome Baby No. 2: Relive Their Sweetest Family Moments

To celebrate Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcoming their second child together, look back on their sweetest family moments with son Silas.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling... of happiness.

The 7th Heaven alum and singer quietly welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. The little bundle of joy, whose name has yet to be revealed, joins big brother Silas Randall, 5.

While Biel and Timberlake—who wed in 2012 after five years of dating—did not announce they were expecting, they have previously been open about their desire to grow their brood. "I want to have as many kids as we can, if I'm being honest," the "Man of the Woods" crooner told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 back in 2018, noting, "I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again and, hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

They're doing a pretty excellent job raising Silas to be just that.

Moreover, according to the actress, the tot has already developed a seriously impressive knack for comedy. "He's telling the joke and gets the joke," the Limetown star admitted during an October interview. "Which is terrifying."

Plus, as Biel raved, he has a wide array of interests: "He's building Legos, swimming," she shared. "He likes to sing... He has his own kind of rhythm."

Must be those great genetics.

To celebrate their expansion, scroll ahead to see the family's cutest moments together. These sweet snaps are guaranteed to have you crying a river of happy tears.

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica Biel is celebrating her "little man" on his special day today. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress celebrated her birthday on March 3 with a special cake with her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin Timberlake looking madly in love at her birthday party earlier this year. 

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

MEGA
Golfing Buddies

Justin and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate the holiday in 2019.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin Timberlake actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament. Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin Timberlake shared with his social media followers. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin Timberlake shared with his Instagram followers from New York City. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" Jessica Biel shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin Timberlake is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

