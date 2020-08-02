RHOP's Ashley Darby Reveals Plans for Baby No. 2!

It sounds like Dean Darby might not be an only child for long!
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby just celebrated her son's first birthday a few weeks ago, but the Bravo star reveals she and husband Michael Darby have already talked about having a second child.
"Oh my gosh, I'm yearning to have more children," Ashley tells E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's RHOP season 5 premiere. "I would say that if I could I would have a Darby dozen and have a whole football team of kids, just a slew of them running around. Michael has made it clear that he would be willing to have one more child but that's about as far as it will go. We compromised and we would love to have one more child."
Ashley admits that "everything surprised me about motherhood," especially how long it took her to bounce back after giving birth to Dean in July 2019.
"You know the saying that you're never really ready to have a baby is so accurate. I have a lot of experience with children because I helped raise my siblings, but having a baby of my own was definitely a whole other ballgame. And the most surprising thing that I learned about myself was that I didn't just bounce back to being who I was as quick as I anticipated," she says, adding that, "I had a really hard time with post-partum depression."
When it comes to her RHOP co-stars, Ashley says she definitely turns to Monique Samuels when it comes to parenting advice (Monique welcomed her third child, son Chase, in November 2018).
"She and I have children similar ages. She's also into holistic, homeopathic remedies and I am as well so she gave me a lot of really good advice about how to navigate motherhood," Ashley tells E!. "She gave me a great little recipe for helping with his teething. So she's been reall influential."
As for Dean's latest milestones, Ashley says her little one copies pretty much everything she and Michael do these days.
"He does everything that we do, he's really like a little mirror image of Michael and me," she gushes. "He lifts his weights. He has these little weights that he lifts when his dad is working out. He has a mini broom that he sweeps with while I'm sweeping. He's really everything that we do in a miniature version all around the house. I gotta make sure I watch what I'm saying and doing," she explains.
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Scroll down to see the stunning RHOP season 5 cast photos.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
