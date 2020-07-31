Naya RiveraGLAAD AwardsMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Turns Up the Summer Heat With Sizzling Bikini Photo

By Allison Crist 31 Jul, 2020 4:11 PMTags
BikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesInstagramKhloe Kardashian
Watch More Content on YouTube
Related: Khloe Kardashian Talks Rob's Return and Kim & Kourt's Relationship

In the dead of summer, there's not much else to lounge around in but a bikini.

Khloe Kardashian herself recently debuted a new swimsuit on Instagram, and though the leopard print top and bottoms are notably adorable, it's hard to ignore Khloe's killer bod!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the snapshot of herself modeling the Good American bikini on Thursday, showing off her slim figure and flat stomach. 

"Today was 96 [degrees]," Khloe captioned the photo. "It's hot outside @goodamerican."

In true Kardashian fashion, the comments were quickly flooded with compliments from Khloe's family members, both official and unofficial.

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Charlize Theron's Response to Being Told She Needs a Boyfriend Is Gold

2
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans

3
Exclusive

RHOP's Ashley Darby Says Her Marriage Hit a "Major Speed Bump"

"What a BEAUTY," mom Kris Jenner wrote, adding heart emojis aplenty, while Kylie Jenner's BFF and Kardashian-Jenner family friend Stassie Karanikolaou added, "ARE U KIDDING ME."

In addition to La La Anthony, Adrienne Bailon and Jen AtkinKhadijah Haqq McCray also commented, writing, "For the win."

Khloe even responded to a few comments from fans, telling many that she loved them and to stay safe! 

Watch
Andy Cohen Gets Kardashian Scoop From Khloe
Instagram

The Good American founder also posted a number of videos to her Instagram Stories in the bikini, which appeared to be a part of a photoshoot for the clothing line. Khloe can be seen posing for a camera while none other than Beyoncé plays in the background. 

She tagged celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Ash K Holm in another Story, writing that she loves when the two "hype me up."

Check out the sizzling photo above!

Watch More Content on YouTube

Trending Stories

1

Charlize Theron's Response to Being Told She Needs a Boyfriend Is Gold

2
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans

3
Exclusive

RHOP's Ashley Darby Says Her Marriage Hit a "Major Speed Bump"

4

Chrissy Teigen Just Debuted the Haircut of the Summer

5

Sink Your Teeth Into These 24 Secrets About The Lost Boys