Brandy Releases First Album in 8 Years: Listen to b7

Congratulations are in order for Brandy!

The 41-year-old singer dropped her seventh studio album b7 on Friday, which fans had been patiently waiting for. After all, the last album she released was Two Eleven in 2012.

According to a press release, the "15-track confessional" explores Brandy's journey over the past few years and how these experiences shaped her into the woman she is today. In a press release, she described it as her "most personal album to date" and explained how "every song tells a story."

"This is a beautiful moment for me," she also told her followers during a listening party on YouTube. "I haven't put out music in eight years, so this is a very, very special project to me. Every song on this album I experienced and I needed to sing about it so I can heal through a lot of my heartbreaks, a lot of my pains, my ups and downs with love and then self-discovery."