13 Cardigans to Send to Your Besties for World Friendship Day

A friend is like a favorite cardigan, at least according to Taylor Swift's new single Cardigan. She sent her star-studded group of friends cardigans in celebration of its release, from Kelsea Ballerini to Kesha, and we think that's a pretty great gift idea just in time for World Friendship Day, July 30.
Below, the cardigans that you can send to your bestie to show that they bring out the best in you. Swift is even selling her own cardigans in celebration of the single here.
Oversized Wool Cardigan
This wool cardi has large buttons and an oversize fit. Pick from two colors.
Asos Design Edge to Edge Boxy Cardigan in Gray
This boxy cardigan has a shawl collar and relaxed fit. Your friend will love cuddling up in it.
& Other Stories Wrap Cardigan
How sweet is this ballet-inspired wrap cardigan? It comes in four hues.
Rebecca Minkoff Kerry Cardigan
We love the rich blue shade of this fuzzy cardigan with pockets. It has a cool V-neckline.
Madewell Hillview Cardigan Sweater in Painted Spots
This cardi is big-cat inspired—Taylor would approve. It's made of a soft cotton and has oversize buttons.
Asos Design Contrast Trim Cardigan in Textured Yarn
If your friend loves a girly look, gift her this contrast-trim cardigan. Check out its vintage-inspired buttons.
Alexa Chung Nora Color-Block Ribbed-Knit Cardigan
If you're looking for a statement cardi, opt for this color-block option. It has a loose fit and will keep her super warm.
Line & Dot Scarlett Cropped Cardigan
We love the neckline of this cropped cardigan available in three colors. Check out the open-knit detail on its sleeves.
Ecowish Color Block Striped Draped Kimono Cardigan
Reviewers on Amazon are obsessed with this color block cardi in autumnal hues. Its super quick and easy to send her way.
Zesica Leopard Print Cardigan
You're getting a bargain on this leopard-print cardigan with pockets. It adds a touch of fashion to her look.
H&M Rhinestone-Button Cardigan
Between the rhinestone buttons and light apricot color of this cardigan, we're obsessed. It has a short and boxy fit and is made with wool.
Reformation Erin Sweater
This crochet-knit cardigan is a great transitional piece to fall. It has buttons only at the waist and is made of cotton.
UO Bobble Cardigan
How pretty are the textured accents on this cardigan? It has a cropped fit and tortoiseshell buttons.
