Lupita Nyong'o Shares a "Moment of Joy" as She Watches Her Brother's Virtual Wedding Ceremony

Lupita Nyong'o expressed gratitude for the wonders of technology after being able to witness her brother's wedding virtually this week

The ongoing coronavirus has changed the world as we know it, but as Lupita Nyong'o declared, "Thank God for technology!"

The actress can attest to the miracle that is Skype and Zoom after being able to witness younger brother Peter (Junior) Nyong'o's nuptials in Kenya over video this week. She shared two photos of the ceremony and a picture of her setup at home. "Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family's life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week," Lupita captioned the Instagram post.

The Us star added that she "still cannot believe" she was unable to be physically present for the celebration due to COIVD-19 restrictions, but was grateful to witness it as it happened.

"Welcome to the family, Wanja!" she added. 

Lupita was joined in congratulating the couple by Star Wars actor John Boyega. He commented on Junior's own announcement, "Yessss brooo congrats." 

This week was a time of celebration for the 37-year-old. She earned her first-ever Emmy nomination for her narration of the documentary Serengeti. "Weeeee, I am an Emmy nomineee, for the narration of #Serengeti!!" she wrote on Twitter. "My fellow nominees in the Outstanding Narrator category, @ImAngelaBasset, Chiwetel Ejiofor,  @kaj33 & David Attenborough, are incredible company to keep. Sending my gratitude to the  @Discovery team. #Emmys"

It hasn't been confirmed whether the nominees will be able to attend the 2020 Emmys in person or virtually, but there's no doubt Lupita will wear a stunning red carpet look, as she always does. 

