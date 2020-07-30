Oprah Winfrey Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor With Historic Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey's "cry for justice" for Breonna Taylor has taken the form of a historic magazine cover.

As demands for justice in Taylor's death continue, Winfrey joined the call in a major way by making Taylor the solo cover star of the September issue of her O, The Oprah Magazine. This marks the first time in its 20-year history that the cover has not featured Winfrey.

Furthermore, the September issue of a magazine has historically been considered especially significant given the end of summer and the look ahead to the final months of the year. And, with the recent news that O will be ending its regular monthly print editions after the December issue, this cover of Taylor is all the more special.

For Winfrey, Taylor's death has given way to another thing she says she knows "for sure."

"Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem," the media mogul wrote for her "What I Know For Sure" column. "What I know for sure: We can't be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name."