The Rise of Cousin Greg: Nicholas Braun on His Emmy Nod and Quarantine Bop "Antibodies"

An Emmy nomination is just the beginning for Succession's Nicholas Braun.

On Tuesday afternoon, the star learned that his portrayal of Cousin Greg in season 2 of the HBO series earned him his first-ever Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. It was a moment that Braun describes to E! News as "mind-boggling."

"My publicist called me and she was like, ‘I can't believe this, I can't believe this,' and I was like, ‘I know it's great,'" he says, explaining that he thought she was talking about the show's 18 nominations. "And she was like, ‘You got nominated,' and I was like, ‘No, no, no, you're kidding me.' I just kept saying, 'You're kidding me,' like 20 times."

Braun explains that despite the buzz around the show, he doesn't "ever expect awards stuff to happen," at least when it comes to his role specifically. "I was sure a few of the other actors would get some because I love them and I think they should get all the nominations."