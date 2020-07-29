Martha Stewart Reveals She Received 14 Proposals After Her Sultry Pool Selfie

Talk about a successful thirst trap.

On today's Daily Pop, Martha Stewart opened up about her pool selfie that sent the Internet into a tizzy. For those who may've missed it, last week, the lifestyle guru took to Instagram and shared a sultry selfie from her pool.

With some subtle make-up on, the famed TV personality offered up a pucker while enjoying a swim at her East Hampton home. And, per Martha herself, the snap has earned her quite a bit of attention from the opposite sex.

"I've had 14 proposals, I don't know what for, but they're proposals," Martha told E!'s Morgan Stewart. "I haven't checked lately, that was the first day."

And while Martha had time to take this selfie, she revealed that's she has been incredibly busy throughout quarantine.

"I wish I had time to craft," the Martha Stewart Show alum said. "I have one major craft project…and I have not been able to finish it because we've been doing a brand-new show for HGTV. We just finished 6 episodes of Martha Knows Best."