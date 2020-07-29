Pucker Up With These National Lipstick Day Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy National Lipstick Day, everyone! Today's the day to honor the awesomeness of lippie goodness from matte to satin, and even a balm, if you're feeling sassy.
If you're stumped on how to celebrate, we have some lip-smacking recommendations. Tons of brands have deals like buy one, get one free offers, percentages off your fave shades and colors, and even some fantastic steals on sets you've always dreamed of owning.
Ready to add some new color to your kisser? Shop the best National Lipstick Deals below!
W3ll People Nudist Lip Butter
All of W3ll People's lip products are 25% off today (the discount comes off your total at checkout), but we recommend their Nudist Lip Butter for sure. They call it "the vegan love child of a lipstick and a lip balm," with nourishing omega oils and SPF 15 broad spectrum protection that pays off in a bold pop of color.
Elf Day to Night Lipstick Duo
Every single one of Elf's lipsticks are 30% off, but if you've never tried their Day to Night Duo, you're missing out. One end features a soft shade for day, while the other end goes bold for night. And the satin formula is enriched with Shea, and Vitamins A, C, and E to keep your lips kissably soft.
Uoma Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick
Ulta has a couple great deals to celebrate today, including a free 10-piece lip sampler with your $70 purchase, and 50% off tons of brands. One of those brands is BOMB Uoma Beauty, and their Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick is a stunning, steal of a deal. It offers hypnotic, high octane, high impact color in shimmering shades that melt into your lips.
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Pomegranate Oil Anti Aging Lipstick
With a full-coverage satin finish, we're huge fans of 100% Pure's Fruit Pigmented Pomegranate Oil Anti Aging Lipstick, which is concentrated with pomegranate oil to keep lips super soft and youthful. It's part of two fab deals they're offering today: if you buy two lip products, you can get one free, and this particular lipstick is 50% off for the shades of Rose Gold and Red Gold.
Tarte Color Splash Lipstick
Thanks to Tarte's Friends & Family Sale, Team Tarte loyalty members can get 30% off their favorite lip products with code BESTIES (non-loyalty members still get 25% off). Dive into their fan favorite Color Splash Lipstick. It's weightless, longwearing, moisturizing and offers pow colors in a creamy matte finish that won't feather.
MAC Lustre Lipstick
Not only can you get 30% off MAC's famed Lustre Lipstick in honor of this special day, you can also get a free lipstick when you spend $30! The Lustre formula is beloved for its lightweight, easy glide formula that imparts sheer-to-medium buildable coverage, ensuring your lips look lush and flushed with color all day long.
Colourpop Brink Lippie Stick
The home of the famous Lippie Stick is offering 25% off all lipsticks, so we think you should honor their fan favorite and get it in the shade Brink, a matte terracotta rose. It's highly pigmented with a full-coverage matte finish, but it's still comfortable and nourishing to lips thanks to ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E.
Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Mat Matte High Pigmented Lipstick
Spend $50 at Make Up For Ever, and they'll gift you a free Artist Rouge lipstick. We love the Mat Matte High Pigmented formula. It was developed for the stage, with high-precision color that offers single-stroke coverage and a velvet finish that lasts for 10 hours of wear. Talk about a showstopper!
Bite Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon
With all Bite lipsticks Buy One, Get One Free, can you resist getting one of their Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayons? There's so many to choose from, but if pressed, we're partial to the candy apple shade of Negroni. It's high performance and easy to apply, with superfood ingredients that nourish your lips with a creamy matte finish.
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick
Huda Beauty is also offering Buy One, Get One Free on all their lipsticks, so we're going to stock up on their Power Bullet Matte Lipsticks, particularly in the shade Pool Party, a cool-toned berry. They're highly pigmented with insane color payoff, made from a unique custom formula that was handcrafted to maximize color level for all day, full-coverage wear.
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Fenty Beauty is celebrating National Lipstick Day with two fab deals: you can get their Gloss Goalz set for $40 (regularly a $57 value), and all of their Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks are Buy One, Get One Free! There's a ton of fab colors to choose from, but we're partial to the color Thicc, which is a sultry mauve... and Rihanna's personal fave.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick
Sephora has a ton of great deals on lipsticks in their sale section, particularly this Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick. It's rich and creamy with indulgent color that lasts all day long. Plus, your lips will feel instantly plumped and nourished from peptides, antioxidant-rich seaberry, and natural humectants like meranti and cocoa butter.
Nyx Extra Creamy Round Lipstick
If you shop at Nyx today, they'll give you a free lipstick of your choice with any purchase. So we think it's worth trying their bestselling Extra Creamy Round Lipstick in this baby pink shade, Harmonica. It offers saturated color that resists smudging and fading, and comes in a ton of colors if baby pink isn't your thing.
Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm Trios
Mother Makeup is gifting us with an entire section of lipstick day exclusives up to 50% off, including this trio of her famed Lip Fetish Sheer Color Balms. Available in three colorways, we're partial to this selection of berries, and love how they nourish our lips while imparting a glorious, long-lasting wash of color.
If you're looking for more beauty deals, don't miss out on the final day of Macy's 10 Days of Glam, with 50% off top brands! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!