Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover Divorcing After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

Famed comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife of almost five years, Megan Wollover, have announced their marriage is coming to an end.

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover's marriage is no more. 

The famed comedian has announced he and his wife are splitting, less than a month ahead of what would have been their fifth wedding anniversary on August 23. 

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," Morgan confirmed in a statement to E! News on Wednesday, July 29. "This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

As fans may recall, the former husband and wife tied the knot in an "emotional" wedding ceremony in 2015, years after their 2011 engagement and one year after he survived the June 2014 car crash that killed fellow passenger and comedian James McNair

"After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life," Wollover told People at the time. "We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it."

The couple had welcomed their first child together, now-7-year-old daughter Maven Sonae Morgan, a few years earlier in 2013. Morgan is also the father of three sons from his first marriage to his late ex, Sabina Morgan

Mark Davis/Getty Images

The news of Morgan's split comes just a few months after he made comments about their sex life while in quarantine during a life TV interview with Hoda Kotb on Today in April. 

On a more serious note, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey after recovering from the car crash, he called Wollover "a strong woman" for how she oversaw his treatment in the hospital. 

"I'm glad I'm here," he told Winfrey during their sit-down at the time. "I'm glad my wife is over there."

