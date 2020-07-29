Cole Sprouse Returns to Instagram to Explain "Much Needed" Social Media Break

The last time Sprouse posted on Instagram was on June 26—just days after he tweeted he and "three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on Twitter."

"I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it," he wrote at the time. "False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me."

Lili Reinhart retweeted Sprouse's post and denied the accusations, as well.

"I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously," she wrote at the time. "But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can't think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers—and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated."

In addition, the 23-year-old actress wrote "we are looking into taking legal action."

"This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I've always supported survivors and believed them," she tweeted, then adding, "I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences."