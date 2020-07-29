Inside Lori Loughlin's Birthday One Month Before Her Sentencing

Lori Loughlin celebrated her 56th birthday on Tuesday, July 28.
According to a source, the Full House alum didn't do anything extravagant for her special day. Instead, she enjoyed a "quite birthday" with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and two daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella Giannulli, 21.
"She is stressed about the sentencing and just wants it over with," the source described, referring to Lori and Mossimo's highly-publicized legal drama. Just two months ago, the couple pleaded guilty for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.
The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while the fashion designer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.
"They know Mossimo will serve double what she will. They're nervous the judge won't accept the plea deal," the source confessed. "There is so much up in the air, it's hard to ever relax and not be anxious."
"[Lori] tries to find peaceful moments with yoga or hanging out with her daughters," the source shared. "But it's been such a difficult and uncertain stretch, the weight of it all gets to her."
Back in May, a separate insider told us that Olivia and Bella were supportive of their parents' decision to plead guilty. "The girls are with them all the time and behind them every step of the way... They want them to be able to move on with their lives," the insider said at the time.
That same month, Olivia praised her famous mom on Instagram in a Mother's Day tribute. "You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job," the YouTuber wrote.
"You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever," she continued. "Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. I LOVE YOU."
Both Lori and Mossimo are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21. While the fashion designer's attorney requested the sentencing date be set for July 30, it appears the judge has not granted that request.
On May 21, the U.S. Attorney's Office issued a press release with details of Lori and Mossimo's plea agreement.
"The parties have agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court's approval, of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service," a statement read for the actress' terms.
Mossimo's stated, "The parties have agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court's approval, of five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service."
A day after entering their plea, an E! source shared insight into the couple's decision-making process.
"This has ruled their lives and has been hanging over their heads for so long, it has really taken its toll," the source explained. "They were feeling very concerned about the [Coronavirus pandemic] and jail sentences and they are hopeful the court will sentence them appropriately."
"They want to put this behind them and move on," the source closed.