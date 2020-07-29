Adrienne Maloof Reflects on RHOBH, Her Divorce From Paul Nassif & More

Getting real about Real Housewives.

Adrienne Maloof is one of the many Bravolebrities set to appear on "Life After Bravo," a digital series that's exactly what it sounds like: former reality TV stars opening up about their time on Bravo, as well as what they've been up to ever since.

In this exclusive sneak-peek, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star speaks openly about her divorce from Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif and whether their split was affected by the show.

The above clip begins with Adrienne revealing that she's often asked if her and Paul's irreconcilable differences were the direct result of RHOBH (spoiler: they weren't).

"I think that the show actually did me a favor by getting [me] out of a relationship that was not right for both of us," the 58-year old mom of three says. "And so when I look back, I think it would've happened, it just happened sooner than later."