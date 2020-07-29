Emmy NominationsSophie TurnerPhotosVideos

How to Watch the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

The biggest award show celebrating LGBTQ+ talent is this Thursday, and we have all the details on how to watch and what to expect.

By Alyssa Ray 29 Jul, 2020 7:00 PMTags
LGBTQDolly PartonAwardsOlivia WildeCelebritiesCara DelevingneEntertainmentGLAAD Awards
2020 GLAAD Media Awards, Chloe X Halle, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Lis Nas X, Olivia Wilde, Cara DelevingneBET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images / Theo Wargo/Getty Images / David Crotty/Patrick / McMullan via Getty Images / Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS /

While it may look different than what was originally planned, the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards promises to be as impressive as ever.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization was forced to pull the plug on plans for the annual ceremony this spring. At the time, late-night TV star Lilly Singh had signed on to host the New York-based celebration.

However, amid the postponement, a new host, performers and special guests were named for the now virtual event on Thursday, Jul. 30. Not to mention, amid the call for more diversity and inclusion within the media industry, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis highlighted how the nominees list features several powerful stories about LGBTQ+ people of color.

"Among this year's nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change," Ellis said in a statement. "As this year's Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important."

photos
Every Performer at GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone Livestream

The awards show, which will now be hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, will feature special performances and several notable guests.

You can find out all the important information regarding the show below!

Related: Sonja Morgan Surprising Andy Cohen at GLAAD Media Awards

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle's Necklace Reportedly Got Her in Trouble With the Palace

2

The Beauty Products Your Favorite Celebs Are Obsessed With This Summer

3
Exclusive

Martha Stewart Reveals She Received 14 Proposals After Her Pool Selfie

When is the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards?

The show will take place this Thursday, Jul. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch?

The event will stream on GLAAD's Facebook and YouTube on Thursday and will later air on Logo on Monday, Aug. 3, both at 8 p.m. ET.

read
Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Sparks Influx in GLAAD Donations

Who is performing?

A special performance by Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle will take place during the show. Singer and actor Ben Platt and singer and activist Shea Diamond are also slated to perform.

Who are the special guests?

The following special guests have been confirmed by the organization: Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, WWE superstar Sonya Deville, Beanie Feldstein, Jonica T. Gibbs, Dan Levy, Lil Nas X, Rachel Maddow, Ryan O'Connell, Dolly Parton, Peppermint, the cast and producers of Pose, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Olivia Wilde and activist Raquel Willis.

Other confirmed special guests include superstar Demi Lovato, Jennifer Garner, Lilly Singh, Charli XCX, Kandi Burruss, Theo Germaine, August Getty, Gigi Gorgeous Getty and Nats Getty, Harvey Guillén and Darryl Stephens.

Netflix

Who is nominated?

Popular shows like Euphoria, Killing Eve, Sex Education, Schitt's Creek, Vida, Superstore and more are up for awards.

Films such as Downton Abbey, RocketmanPortrait of a Lady on FireBrittany Runs a Marathon, Judy and others are nominated.

As for musical artists, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, King Princess, Young M.A and more are up for Outstanding Music Artist.

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

Related: Why Jay-Z & Beyonce Are Being Recognized By GLAAD

What are you looking forward to most? Be sure to let us know!

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle's Necklace Reportedly Got Her in Trouble With the Palace

2

The Beauty Products Your Favorite Celebs Are Obsessed With This Summer

3
Exclusive

Martha Stewart Reveals She Received 14 Proposals After Her Pool Selfie

4

Michelle Obama Reveals What Made Her Fall in Love With Barack Obama

5

Why Garth Brooks Pulled Out of the Running for This CMA Awards Honor