How to Watch the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

While it may look different than what was originally planned, the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards promises to be as impressive as ever.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization was forced to pull the plug on plans for the annual ceremony this spring. At the time, late-night TV star Lilly Singh had signed on to host the New York-based celebration.

However, amid the postponement, a new host, performers and special guests were named for the now virtual event on Thursday, Jul. 30. Not to mention, amid the call for more diversity and inclusion within the media industry, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis highlighted how the nominees list features several powerful stories about LGBTQ+ people of color.

"Among this year's nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change," Ellis said in a statement. "As this year's Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important."