Cozy Up With Yankee Candle's New Bonfire Nights Candle Collection

Shop six new scents inspired by autumn, available online only!

By Carolin Lehmann 28 Jul, 2020 9:24 PMTags
E-Comm: Yankee Candle Company's New Bonfire Nights Collection

If the dog days of summer have you wishing for a crisp fall night around the bonfire, Yankee Candle can help with that. Their Bonfire Nights scent collection is out now—available online only now, in stores Aug. 29—and ready for fall.

The collection includes six new fragrances inspired by the scents of autumn available as candles, room spray, ScentPlugs, gel tins and MeltCups. Shop them below. Plus, Yankee Candle has a two for $50 large candle deal going on for the next three days, so be sure to make your order before it ends!

Crisp Campfire Apples

Picture fresh apples cooking on the fire and then you've pretty much gathered what this candle smells like. This fruity scent has notes of apple, clove and mandarin leaf.

Yankee Candle

Autumn Embers

If you love the scent of a bonfire, burn this candle with notes of apple, spice and firewood.

Yankee Candle

Whipped Pumpkin Spice

This milky pumpkin spice scent has notes of butterscotch and maple syrup too. 

Yankee Candle

Warm and Cozy

Picture this: You're wrapped up in a warm blanket, chilling by the bonfire. That's pretty much what this woody candle smells like, with notes of cedar, cashmere and eucalyptus.

Yankee Candle

Pecan Pie Bites

It wouldn't be fall without pecan pie, and this candle inspired by the iconic dessert has notes of cinnamon, burnt sugar, raw honey and, of course, pecans. 

Yankee Candle

A Night Under the Stars

This woody, spicy scent has notes of rose, leather and driftwood.

Yankee Candle

Up next, check out the top five Amazon items our readers are buying this month. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

