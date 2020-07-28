Cozy Up With Yankee Candle's New Bonfire Nights Candle Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If the dog days of summer have you wishing for a crisp fall night around the bonfire, Yankee Candle can help with that. Their Bonfire Nights scent collection is out now—available online only now, in stores Aug. 29—and ready for fall.
The collection includes six new fragrances inspired by the scents of autumn available as candles, room spray, ScentPlugs, gel tins and MeltCups. Shop them below. Plus, Yankee Candle has a two for $50 large candle deal going on for the next three days, so be sure to make your order before it ends!
Crisp Campfire Apples
Picture fresh apples cooking on the fire and then you've pretty much gathered what this candle smells like. This fruity scent has notes of apple, clove and mandarin leaf.
Autumn Embers
If you love the scent of a bonfire, burn this candle with notes of apple, spice and firewood.
Whipped Pumpkin Spice
This milky pumpkin spice scent has notes of butterscotch and maple syrup too.
Warm and Cozy
Picture this: You're wrapped up in a warm blanket, chilling by the bonfire. That's pretty much what this woody candle smells like, with notes of cedar, cashmere and eucalyptus.
Pecan Pie Bites
It wouldn't be fall without pecan pie, and this candle inspired by the iconic dessert has notes of cinnamon, burnt sugar, raw honey and, of course, pecans.
A Night Under the Stars
This woody, spicy scent has notes of rose, leather and driftwood.
