Cozy Up With Yankee Candle's New Bonfire Nights Candle Collection

If the dog days of summer have you wishing for a crisp fall night around the bonfire, Yankee Candle can help with that. Their Bonfire Nights scent collection is out now—available online only now, in stores Aug. 29—and ready for fall.

The collection includes six new fragrances inspired by the scents of autumn available as candles, room spray, ScentPlugs, gel tins and MeltCups. Shop them below. Plus, Yankee Candle has a two for $50 large candle deal going on for the next three days, so be sure to make your order before it ends!