EmmysSophie TurnerKanye WestPhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show Scores Major Emmy Nominations

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's iconic Super Bowl halftime show was nominated for awards at the 2020 Emmys! Read on for more details.

By Jess Cohen 28 Jul, 2020 6:36 PMTags
Jennifer LopezAwardsEmmysSuper BowlShakiraCelebrities2020 Super Bowl

Five months after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history as the first two Latinas to lead a Super Bowl halftime show, their performance has scored major praise.

Nominations for the 2020 Emmys were announced on Tuesday, July 28, during which FOX's Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira received recognition for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The show is up for the award against the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" and The Oscars.

J.Lo and Shakira's halftime show is also nominated in three other Emmy categories: Directing For A Variety Special, Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For a Variety Special and Music Direction.

Lopez has previously opened up about how much the show meant to her, specifically because her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, joined her on the stage.

photos
Best Super Bowl Performances Ever!

"I got emotional because we did, we worked so hard," she previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "We started rehearsing in November for my set. It was just, every single day... it's a short amount of time. You know what I mean, but so much goes into that moment. But it's hundreds of people, they put that stage together in seven minutes and then you get on it, and you rock. It's just crazy. It is such a big deal. And I'm just glad everybody liked it! That's why I got emotional."

In celebration of the nominations, let's take a look back at some of the best Super Bowl performances of all time! Check out the iconic moments below:

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

2

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Are Set for a Virtual 2020 Emmys Reunion

3

Golfer Camilo Villegas’ 22-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Tumor Battle

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history with their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance. Lopez even had the chance the share a sweet moment on the stage with her daughter, Emme, performing together in front of the large crowd.

Rob Carr/Getty Images
2015

Katy Perry attracted the largest audience in the history of Super Bowl halftime shows with a powerhouse medley that included "Roar," "Teenage Dream" and "Firework" with appearances from Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014

Joined by special guests The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruno Mars brought the funk to Super Bowl XLVIII with smash hits like "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are."

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
2013

Beyoncé's performance featured a medley of songs and amazing dancing, but one unforgettable moment was an epic, albeit brief, Destiny's Child reunion!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2012

Madonna's powerhouse performance (including her hits "Give Me All Your Luvin," "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and more) was almost upstaged my M.I.A.'s middle finger. Almost. 

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
2011

The Black Eyed Peas had a tough act to follow after The Who killed it in 2010. But the Grammy-winning group brought down the house during the Super Bowl XLV halftime show with their hits "I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow" and "Let's Get It Started."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
2010

The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey and lead guitarist Pete Townshend added some serious rock n' roll to Supwerbowl XLIV.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
2009

Jennifer Hudson belted out the National Anthem like only a Dreamgirl could at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2007

From "Purple Rain" to "Let's Go Crazy," Prince brought the party to Florida during Super Bowl XLI.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2006

The Rolling Stones were dishing out plenty of satisfaction during the Super Bowl XL halftime show with their classic rock hits "Start Me Up," "Rough Justice" and "I Can't Get No Satisfaction."

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2005

Paul McCartney rocked out during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, playing a medley of songs including "Live and Let Die" and the Beatles hit "Hey Jude."

AP Photo/David Phillip, file
2004

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime performance made headlines around the world.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
2003

Beyoncé is no stranger to the big game. She got her Latin flare on with Carlos Santana during the Super Bowl XXXVII pregame show and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXVIII the following year.

Donald Miralle/Getty Images
2003

No doubt Super Bowl XXXVII's halftime show was going to be a hit when Gwen Stefani joined Police frontman Sting onstage for a duet of "Message in a Bottle."

REUTERS/Win Mcnamee
2002

Bono and the boys performed three of their hit songs when U2 hit the stage for a special 9/11 tribute performance during Super Bowl XXXVI.

Reuters/Joe Traver
2001

Super Bowl XXXV began in true boy-band fashion with a Backstreet Boys rendition of the national anthem.

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images
2001

Rock gods met pop superstars midgame at Super Bowl XXXV when Aerosmith was joined by 'N Sync, Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige for a star-studded halftime performance of "Walk This Way."

Brian Bahr/Getty Images
2000

Phil Collins delivered with his performance of "Two Worlds" during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images
2000

Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias helped entertain millions of fans with their performance of "Celebrate The Future Hand in Hand."

MORE PHOTOS: Hot guys of the NFL

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

2

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Are Set for a Virtual 2020 Emmys Reunion

3

Golfer Camilo Villegas’ 22-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Tumor Battle

4

Leslie Jones Deserves an Award After Announcing 2020 Emmy Nominations

5

2020 Emmy Nominations: All the Jaw-Dropping Snubs and Surprises