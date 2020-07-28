EmmysSophie TurnerKanye WestPhotosVideos

Emmys 2020: Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars React to Their Nominations

The 2020 Emmy Award nominations have officially been announced and these stars have a major reason to celebrate today.

For TV stars, does it get any better than hearing your name called as an Emmy nominee?

That milestone moment came for many actors and actresses on Tuesday morning as fellow famous faces Leslie JonesLaverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany unveiled the list of 2020 Emmy nominations.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity presenters were not able to follow tradition and come together to announce the names in person, but instead joined each other virtually via a remote livestream. 

While the setup looked a bit different from years past, Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma kicked off the announcement with a comforting reminder of TV's enduring power even in hard times. 

"As we persevere through the thick of a pandemic, the scale of which we have not seen in a century, television is right there with us, informing us, educating us and yet still managing to entertain us," Scherma said. 

And, as evidenced by the nominees' reactions on Tuesday, television is also giving many performers—from first-time Emmy nominees to Hollywood veterans—a reason to celebrate today.

Share in the joy and read the nominees' reactions in E!'s gallery below!

VH1
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

"Thank you Television Academy. I am humbled and grateful to work with the best queens, cast, and crew in television. In the face of a global pandemic, they persevered to complete this exceptional season with style, innovation and grace. Hearing how our show continues to bring joy and light to so many during this dark time has been the greatest gift of all. Together with World of Wonder and VH1, I dedicate these nominations to anyone who has been told you're too queer, too black, or too different to achieve your dreams."

Netflix
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

"This one strikes differently. It's been a rough year for all of us. This honor is about more than acknowledgement. It's about motivation to be my most authentic self so I can create authentic work. This news has lifted me in ways I did not anticipate! Much love and gratitude to the Academy and my Kimmy family."

Amazon
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"I'm grateful for the continued love for all corners of our Maisel family. I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together. The company we get to keep across these categories is insane. Thank you to the TV Academy!" 

Netflix
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

"I'm so proud of my wonderful friends @lindacardellini and @thelizfeldman and the entire cast and crew of @deadtome. These are strange times. Sad times. But it's nice to have some good news. Much love"

HBO
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

"Thank you!!! I am very honored to be in the company of such gifted women, who have helped us all get through this screen centered moment in time!" 

SHOWTIME
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
"Given that it's been announced on a Tuesday, I hereby regretfully decline my nomination for Black Monday. I am a dayist. Been one for many years. My principles are my bedrock and sacrosanct."

 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

"I was absolutely stunned! What an honor it is to be nominated again! I couldn't be more thrilled! Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing me and to Ryan Murphy and my Hollywood family."

Hulu
Paul Mescal, Normal People

"I am so utterly honored to have been included in the nominations list today alongside such immense actors I have admired from afar. Normal People was created by a huge cast and crew who deserve so much recognition for their incredible work. Most importantly I want to thank my amazing friend and brilliant co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones as the show would not have got the extraordinary response without her electric performance."

Warner Bros. Television
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

"There's not a lot of good news these days, so I was honored to receive the nomination from my fellow academy members. An opportunity to acknowledge the wonderful writing of Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins; a spectacular cast led by Alan Arkin, who makes me look good, and the strong support of Netflix. Thank you all!"

HULU
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
"To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honor – but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful.The experiences we've been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with Live In Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting American Son, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng's beautiful novel Little Fires Everywhere to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelar. But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton's nomination for Little Fires Everywhere. I'm so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she's celebrating in the beyond."
Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

"I am thrilled to receive an Emmy nomination. Margaret was a gift of a part and was a dream job. This is icing on the most full fat delicious cake I've ever eaten. Also given these past few months I have become ever more grateful to my television. It has been my window to the world. And I'm so thankful to the parts that television are now offering to women. We all know middle age is when we get interesting and it's so great that stories are being made where we are invited to lead rather than retire to being the mother or grandmother in the background....women of all ages and color have never had it better Thank you Telly!"

Sabrina Lantos/FX
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

"My sincerest thanks to the Television Academy for recognizing Mrs. America, a series and story that is not only meaningful to me but deeply resonant to the times in which we live–times we hoped to illuminate by examining our past. It has been an extraordinary honor to collaborate with such brilliant minds as John Landgraf and Gina Balian at FX and my fellow Executive Producers, Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and Dahvi Waller. I am equally indebted to our incredible cast and crew. In a year filled with groundbreaking television storytelling and performances, it is humbling to be recognized."

Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

"Schitt's Creek has been nominated for a total of ~fifteen~ #Emmys," a tweet from the show read. "We are currently trying to process this news. Thank you."

Pop TV
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

"For once I am speechless," the Supporting Actor nominee tweeted. 

FX
Billy Porter, Pose

"It's blessing and a gift to be part of this moment where my art and my activism meet. Pose represents hope and is a reminder of how powerful 'we-the-people' are!"

Fox
Executive Producer Craig Plestis, The Masked Singer

"I'm so elated for the entire Masked Singer family! We're so proud to make a show that brings joy to so many people, and this morning's nomination is just icing on our bright, colorful, furry & feathery singing cake! Thank you to the TV Academy and to our fans, this is such an incredible boost as we put the final touches on this season's new costumes! Thank you, thank you—as we say on The Masked Singer, protect your identity and your health so please keep your mask on!"

NBC
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

"This has been quite a morning. Thank you Television Academy. This is a huge, huge honor and I'm beside myself," Harper said in an Instagram video. "Television Academy, thank you. To my fellow nominees, I can't believe I'm on the same list with y'all. This is nuts."

NBC
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"2 Good to be True!" the actor wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to the @televisionacad for a great start to my day! Blessed to still be representing my #ThisIsUsfamily (Love you alll!), and overjoyed to be recognized for the immense fun I had with @alexborstein & @rachelbrosnahan on #themarvelousmrsmaisel Stay safe. Stay sane. #BLM."

