Emmys 2020: Zendaya, Normal People's Paul Mescal and More Among First-Time Nominees

The nominees for the 2020 Emmys have been revealed!

On Tuesday, July 28, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Tatiana Maslany to help announce the star-studded list of nominees for the upcoming ceremony, set to take place on Sept. 20. Among the stars being recognized at this year's award show are Zendaya, Ramy Youssef and Cate Blanchett. This is actually the first time all three of these artists have been nominated for an Emmy.

Zendaya is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in HBO's Euphoria, while Youssef received a nod for his show, Ramy, in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category. He's also nominated for directing. Blanchett landed recognition in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work in Mrs. America.

Other first-time nominees for this year's ceremony include Succession's Jeremy Strong and Normal People's Paul Mescal.