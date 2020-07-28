EmmysSophie TurnerKanye WestPhotosVideos

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Break Up: Check In On the Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech have split up, days after the actress announced her pregnancy. Read on for more breakup details and revisit the love lives of fellow Riverdale stars.

Just days after Vanessa Morgan announced her pregnancy, E! News revealed that the Riverdale star's husband, Michael Kopech, had filed for divorce.

According to the Morris County Court, the Chicago White Sox pitcher filed documents to end their marriage on June 19, a month before Morgan revealed the sex of her baby. A rep for the 28-year-old actress confirmed to E! News that Kopech is the baby boy's father.

While both Morgan and Kopech have yet to speak out publicly about their breakup, she did recently offer some insight into her pregnancy. "Exciting news..." she told her fans on Instagram on July 24. "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

"This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose," Morgan continued. "I cannot wait to meet you!!" The star went on to explain that she's going to give her son "some room to grow up outside of the public eye" until he tells her otherwise.

In early 2020, E! News exclusively shared the news that Morgan and Kopech had tied the knot. The couple said "I do" in front of loved ones during an intimate ceremony at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida. Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were among the fellow Riverdale stars in attendance at the ceremony.

Now, as Morgan embarks on this new chapter as a mom, let's take a look at the love lives of her co-stars. From Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, to Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, find out where these former couples stand today in the gallery below.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

Bughead was real... at least for upwards of two years. After months of speculation over the pair's rumored romance, the duo seemed to confirm their relationship with an adorable appearance at the Met Gala 2018 together. Unfortunately, reports surfaced in July 2019 that they had called it quits. Soon after, though, Lili took to Instagram writing, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s--t." By May 2020, the co-stars had split up once again.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Vanessa Morgan

This newcomer has made her way into fans hearts as Toni Topaz. In July 2019, the actress announced her engagement to baseball player Michael Kopech, who is known for previously being in a relationship with Brielle Biermann, which ended in March of this year. The couple wed in early January 2020 with Morgan announcing she was expecting in July. Kopech has since filed for divorce.

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

The actress and Melton first sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2018, and she later confirmed the news by telling fans she's "happier than I've ever been in my life." E! News confirmed in Dec. 2019 that the couple is "taking a break."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
K.J. Apa

The Riverdale golden boy known as Archie Andrews previously kept his lips sealed when it comes to his off-screen dating life. He was rumored to be dating model Corinne Isherwood after they were spotted arriving to the Toronto International Airport together. But in early Feb. 2020, he confirmed his romance with model Clara Berry with some Instagram PDA.

Madelaine Petsch/Instagram
Madelaine Petsch

After three years together, E! News learned in Feb. 2020 that the actress and boyfriend Travis Mills had called it quits.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Casey Cott

His character is the best friend we all wish we had! The actor was previously in a relationship with actress Stephanie Styles, but appears to be single at the moment.

Instagram
Ashleigh Murray

The actress has kept fans guessing when it comes to her love life. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship, the CW star has been raising eyebrows with a mystery man, sharing a series of sweet photos in June 2019.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Mark Consuelos

The actor has been married to talk-show host Kelly Ripa for 24 years, with who he shares three children. Consuelos can often be found posting adorable pictures of his wife on social media.

Getty Images
Skeet Ulrich

The Scream star shares two children with his first wife, Georgina Cates. The former couple called it quits in 2005. Ulrich was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray for three years, but the duo went their separate ways in 2015. Most recently, the actor sparked engagement rumors with model Megan Blake Irwin, but his rep clarified to E! News in May 2020 they are not engaged.

