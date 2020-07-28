Taylor Swift Fans Just Spotted a Major folklore Easter Egg in Singer's Old Post

It turns out, Taylor Swift really did have a lot going on at that moment.

Fans of the superstar singer are hilariously calling her out for a social media post that she shared in April. On April 27, to be exact, Swift took to social media to post a selfie with the caption, "Not a lot going on at the moment." Well, it turns out that wasn't necessarily true, because Swift has now revealed that her eighth studio album, folklore, was already in the works at the time.

In a message to fans on Monday, July 27, T.Swift shared that she was working on her song "cardigan" on that exact April date. "The limited edition 'cardigan' single collection is available now, which has the original voice memo I sent Aaron for the song on April 27, 2020," the Grammy winner told her social media followers.

Over the years, Swift has become known for dropping Easter eggs for her loyal Swifties to find. And, now that they've discovered this clue, fans are having fun with their fave singer.