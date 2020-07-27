Where Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Really Stand After Their Reunion

As a wise pop star once sang, "The heart wants what it wants."
Over the weekend, exes Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich came together to celebrate her 32nd birthday at a pool party attended by members of their inner circle. So does the pair's surprise reunion indicate that a possible reconciliation is in the works? According to one source, "Their situation is complicated."
"They have a group of friends who came together to celebrate," the insider tells E! News. "Brooks is very much a part of the group and she wanted him there."
However, we're told Julianne and Brooks' dynamic can get "confusing" because "there's so much love and emotion between them."
"Once Julianne felt Brooks was moving on," the source adds, "she started to second-guess herself. They aren't back together but they aren't moving in separate directions either. His friends worry that if he takes her back, she will just change her mind again. She really doesn't know what she wants."
Back in May, the Dancing With the Stars alum and retired hockey player announced their decision to separate after almost three years of marriage. However, now that some time has passed, sources say Julianne and Brooks are reevaluating their future together.
"With the world now on pause," a source recently explained to E! News, "Julianne doesn't have the distractions she had several months ago and finds herself missing Brooks. It really hit her over her birthday that maybe she moved too quickly and didn't appreciate what she and Brooks had together."
Similarly, our source said Brooks is "open to the idea" of giving their relationship one more shot.
In fact, the 37-year-old athlete sang Julianne's praises on the latest episode of his How Men Think podcast, which aired Monday, July 27.
Looking back on their 2017 wedding, Brooks shared, "I have friends that have had to postpone their wedding and my heart absolutely breaks for them, because reflecting on my wedding and how that was just the greatest time of my life, I just want everybody to have that experience. That memory of your world, her world, both worlds colliding, the people you love the most in the world coming together to celebrate love."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but have not heard back.