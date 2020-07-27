Tamera Mowry Honors Late Niece in Touching Birthday Tribute

Tamera Mowry-Housley is honoring her late niece, Alaina Housley.
The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a touching tribute on what would have been Alaina's 20th birthday. Alaina was one of 12 people killed in a mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Nov. 7, 2018. She was later laid to rest in Napa, Calif.
The post featured a throwback photo of Alaina standing alongside Tamera's 7-year-old son Aden.
"When I look at Aden, I see glimpses of you," the former co-host of The Real wrote alongside the image. "Not a day goes by that I don't think of you. You were such an angel on this earth, and now you are one in heaven. I miss you. Happy heavenly 20th birthday Lai Lai @alaina.housleyy #myangel #happybirthday."
After Alaina's death, her family established Alaina's Voice Foundation. According to its website, the organization aims to "inspire hope and kindness" in communities "through education, music and mental health initiatives."
Tamera and her husband Adam Housley have continued to honor Alaina by supporting the nonprofit's work and by fighting against gun violence. They've also shared how much they miss the late family member.
"Missing you every day," Tamera wrote on the six-month anniversary of Alaina's death. "I often do a double take at women that remind me of you! The pain of how you were taken from us comes back. I randomly envision hearing your voice and holding Aden and Ariah's hands like you did. I wish you were here to see my children grow, and for us to see the woman you were to become. I'll have to accept we have a warrior of an angel watching over us now. Love you. #AlainasVoice #MyAngel."
Before her death, Alaina attended her first year of college at Pepperdine University. Alaina's Voice Foundation also described her as someone who "loved to travel, listen to music, play piano, play ukulele, sing, loved musicals, loved to laugh and was such a kind soul."
"She was recognized by many in her hometown as one that would bring students that were alone into a group of friends or just do little things to make people feel better," the nonprofit stated on its website. "She was thoughtful in her actions towards others."