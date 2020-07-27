Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Marries Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Congratulations are in order for Cressida Bonas!

The actress has tied the knot with fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley, multiple outlets report, citing an Instagram post from the Cressida's brother. According to the Daily Mail, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe posted an image to his private Instagram account showing a couple—tagging Cressida and Harry—riding horses while dressed in wedding attire.

The bride can be seen in a white dress, while the man in the photo is wearing a tux. "Mr & Mrs," the caption reads. "My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry Hat."

The couple's nuptials come almost exactly one year after they got engaged. "We getting married," Harry, an estate agent, shared on Instagram in Aug. 2019. And it was just a few months ago that Cressida teased a wedding ceremony on social media.

In honor of her then-fiancé's birthday in May, Cressida posted a photo dressed up for an "auto wed," a quick wedding ceremony performed with one click of a machine.