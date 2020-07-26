Singer Tove Lo Marries Charlie Twaddle in Surprise Wedding

The wedding bells have rung!

Tove Lo shared the special and sweet news that she's officially married. That's right, the "Habits" singer tied the knot in a secret ceremony to her longtime love, Charlie Twaddle.

The 32-year-old star made the marriage announcement on Instagram Stories with a candid selfie. "Oops," she cheekily wrote on Saturday night, alongside a photo of her and her husband showing off their wedding bands.

Moreover, Tove Lo gave her 1.8 million followers a glimpse at her bridal gown. Her white dress featured a scalloped lace neckline, intricate embroidery and delicate sleeves. She accessorized with drop earrings, a jewel-adorned headband and a Victorian-style necklace that had a massive crystal dangling in the center.

As for the groom? Charlie matched his wife with a vintage-inspired look. He donned a baby blue suit that had he paired with a matching bow-tie and white ruffled button-down shirt.