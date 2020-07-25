Influencer Hannah Bronfman Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Hannah Bronfman is taking on her next great adventure: Motherhood!

The wellness and fitness influencer announced she and her husband, Brendan Fallis, are expecting their first child together.

Bronfman, 32, shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers over the weekend.

"I can't believe I'm finally sharing this news with you guys!" she captioned a snapshot of her growing baby bump. "@brendanfallis and I are beyond thrilled to announce that we're pregnant! I have imagined this day for over 3 years now and while the journey to get here has been rocky and not at all what I had imagined, we are extra grateful to the process that led us here and we can't wait to share it all with you! If you are reading this and find yourself in one of those challenging spots that I know so well, I hope you can find some solace in the fact that there is no one journey, no one way to get to where you want to be. You will find your rainbow and we are so blessed to have found ours!"

Fans know Hannah as the founder of HBFIT—a one-stop shop for all things healthy living. She's also a DJ, making her one of the coolest social media personalities out there.