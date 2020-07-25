Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Breaks His Silence Over Her Death

The world is still mourning the loss of Naya Rivera.

On Monday, July 13, the Glee alum was confirmed dead by authorities. The tragic news came five days after the 33-year-old actress went missing at Lake Piru in California.

On Wednesday, July 8, Rivera's 4-year-old, Josey Dorsey, was found alone on the pontoon boat she rented that day. Law enforcement reassured the public that the toddler was discovered "unharmed."

Almost two weeks following the news of Rivera's death, her ex-husband and the father of her child is breaking his silence. Ryan Dorsey expressed his heartache over the tragedy and how he hopes to keep the singer's memory alive.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Ryan began his message on Instagram on Saturday, July 25. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for."