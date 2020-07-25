Our 2020 Emmy Predictions, Hopes, and Dreams

It may seem strange since time no longer has any meaning, but the 2020 Emmys are just around the corner.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 28 with this year's ceremony scheduled to take place on September 20, and no matter what, it's guaranteed to be an interesting year. Not only is it possible the ceremony will be entirely virtual due to the pandemic, but most members of the Television Academy have likely been holed up in their homes since March with ample time to watch more TV than ever. There are also more slots in multiple categories, all of which means there could be some surprising names appearing in the list of nominations.

We wouldn't be so quick to say that the usual suspects won't be making an appearance this year, but we'd bet there are some new faces to be seen at this award show, however it ends up being broadcast.