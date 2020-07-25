Alex Rodriguez's Birthday Tribute to Jennifer Lopez Proves Why She Got ''El Anillo''

It's Jennifer Lopez's day to celebrate!

The music superstar turns 51 today, and Alex Rodriguez wouldn't dare let the day go by without sending his "Macha" some love on social media.

"Happy Birthday, Macha!!!" A-Rod captioned a montage of the couple's sweetest moments set to Dean Martin's "Volare." "Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!"

The birthday girl replied in the comments, "Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!"

In honor of the "El Anillo" performer's birthday, fans submitted personalized messages to their idol for a video that was shared to Jennifer's Instagram. "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes!" she gushed. "As I watch and read through all of them, I can't help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different. But what's the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It's mah birthday!!!"