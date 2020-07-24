Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Vanessa Morgan is going to be a mom!
On Friday afternoon, the Riverdale star surprised fans on Instagram by announcing she is pregnant and expecting her first child.
"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news," she shared on social media. "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed…We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."
Vanessa continued, "I can't believe how much growth & strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing."
In her announcement, the actress shared milestone moments in her pregnancy including the day she found out she was expecting. Fans also received a preview into her gender reveal party.
"I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be," Vanessa shared online. "'I'll love you forever I'll like you for always as long as I'm living my baby you'll be'—If you know you know #preggers."
Back in January, E! News was first to confirm that Vanessa tied the knot with professional baseball player Michael Kopech.
The couple exchanged vows in front of their closest family and friends during an intimate ceremony at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.
"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," Morgan told E! News on her big day. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."
Fans know Vanessa from her role as Toni in the hit series Riverdale. She also appeared in Finding Carter and The Shannara Chronicles.
As for Michael, he's a Chicago White Sox pitcher who opted out of the 2020 season earlier this month.
"Michael Kopech has informed us of his decision to not participate in the 2020 season," General Manager Rick Hahn said via ESPN. "We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive."