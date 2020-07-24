How Taylor Swift Managed to Keep folklore a Secret for So Long

Can you keep a secret? Taylor Swift sure can!

On Thursday morning, the music superstar shocked fans when she announced a brand-new album would be released in less than 24 hours. Fast-forward to today and pop culture fans can't stop singing, analyzing and listening to her latest album titled folklore.

But how did the Grammy winner manage to keep her project a secret from so many people for so long? We may just have some answers.

"No one knew I was making an album," Taylor shared during a Q&A with fans online. "I didn't even tell my friends until right before announce. It was my own secret world I'd go to & I've never made music like that before."

Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote or produced 11 of the tracks on the new album, also shed some light during an appearance on Apple Music Friday morning.