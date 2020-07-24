Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Photos of Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking legal action to ensure their "right to be left alone in the privacy of their home," according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

In the documents obtained by E! News, the couple's attorney Michael Kump states the couple decided to file the complaint after learning an unknown photographer is allegedly "shopping photographs of their 14-month-old son, Archie," which the photographer claimed were taken during a public outing in Malibu. However, the attorney claims, "Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived here. It is clear from a description of the photographs being shopped that they were taken of activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst to [Meghan and Harry]."

Kump further claims the family of three has been subject to "invasions of privacy" through the use of drones and helicopters, despite their "best efforts" to fortify their home with mesh fencing.