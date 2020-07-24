From Cute Kid to Dream's Dad, Relive Rob Kardashian's Journey Through Pictures

Keeping Up With Rob.

On Thursday, Rob Kardashian had fans in a tizzy after he changed his profile picture on Instagram to one of himself shirtless on the beach. At first, many assumed the snapshot was from his recent beach outing with sister Kendall Jenner. In actuality, it's an image he uploaded back in 2015.

Nonetheless, Rob has certainly become more comfortable being in the public eye as he's been sharing more photos of himself and his life. At the end of June, Rob took to Instagram to share photos of himself from sister Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday bash.

The Arthur George sock designer also popped up in a photo with Khloe and Malika Haqq after ringing in the Fourth of July together.

Earlier this year, an E! News source shared that Rob "wants 2020 to be his best year and to finally get healthy."

And it appears that sister Khloe is his biggest supporter. Last week on Daily Pop, Khloe told E!'s own Justin Sylvester all about her brother's recent reemergence on social media.