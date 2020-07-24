What Happened to Jennifer Dulos: A Missing Mom, Murder Charges and a Search That Captivated the Nation

Fotis Dulos compared his estranged wife Jennifer's disappearance to the plot of Gone Girl.

In Gillian Flynn's 2012 bestseller, Amy fakes her own violent abduction after methodically planting evidence that will implicate her husband, Nick. Treachery ensues.

"We have been provided a very dark, 500-plus page novel Jennifer wrote," Fotis' attorney, Norm Pattis, told NBC News in a statement last year. "We don't know what had become of Jennifer, but the Gone Girl hypothesis is very much on our mind."

Those close to Jennifer thought that was cruel nonsense.

"I read Jennifer's novel in installments as she was completing the manuscript. She finished the draft around 2002 [before she even started dating Fotis]," Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for Jennifer's family, said in a statement. "Jennifer's novel is not a mystery." Luft added, "Trying to tie Jennifer's absence to a book she wrote more than 17 years ago makes no sense. This is not fiction or a movie. This is real life."

And in real life, Jennifer Dulos was gone.