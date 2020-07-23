Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Witney Carson!

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer and her husband Carson McAllister are expecting their first child together early next year.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now," Witney shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon. "We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives! #15weekspregnant #mcallisterbaby."

The athleisure designer added on Instagram Stories, "We are so excited for this journey and we're so excited that you guys get to follow along."

As soon as the news was posted, more than a few famous friends couldn't help but express their happiness.

"Omgggg!!!! Congratulations wit!!!!!!! Soo exciting!!!!!" Sailor Brinkley Cook wrote in the comments section. Jenna Johnson added, "SO EXCITED FOR THIS BLONDE/BLUE EYED BABE!!!!!! Sooooo happy."