Why Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters ''Grew Apart'' From Larsa Pippen

Family has—and always will—come first for the Kardashian-Jenner's.

On Wednesday, fans noticed a certain member of the family's inner circle was suddenly missing from their Instagram accounts. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were no longer following their longtime friend Larsa Pippen, a fixture in the sisters' lives for several years. Larsa, best known for her on-again, off-again relationship with NBA star Scottie Pippen and time on The Real Housewives of Miami, had also unfollowed the trio.

So what led to their decision to distance themselves? A source close to the situation tells E! News that the women simply drifted apart and are prioritizing their respective families.

According to our insider, "The friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens. Kim is focused on matters at home—getting Kanye [West] healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her businesses."

"They are just in a different place in their lives and are not as close as they used to be, but have no ill feelings at all and still stay in touch," adds the source.