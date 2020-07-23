Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos

Rob Kardashian Debuts New Shirtless Instagram Photo Amid Social Media Comeback!

A fresh start!

Rob Kardashian has a new profile picture on Instagram, and it's definitely one of the most revealing photos he's posted since his recent return to social media.

In the photo, Rob is snacking on something while hanging out at the beach on a gorgeous sunny day. Maybe the snapshot is from the same outing he shared with sis Kendall Jenner earlier this week! The 33-year-old uploaded a photo of a bikini clad Kendall on Saturday, adding the caption, "Beach day."

Regardless, the important thing is that it seems like Rob is becoming more and more comfortable sharing photos of himself and his life. Prior to Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday party, which prompted the father of 3-year-old Dream Kardashian to post a series of snapshots of himself enjoying the fun, he had been avoiding the public eye for the most part.

Even better than the photos from Khloe's celebration? Rob's comment on one, which he captioned "Woo back baby."

Khloe herself recently provided Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans an update on Rob, telling E!'s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop that he's feeling pretty good these days!

"Him and I have always been so incredibly close," Khloe said last week. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him."

Khloe Kardashian Talks Rob's Return and Kim & Kourt's Relationship
She continued, "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."

We couldn't agree more, Khloe!

